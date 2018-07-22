A 21-year-old Irish woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on a highway in Canada.

Irish woman (21) dies in crash in Canada

The accident happened north of Maidstone, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

She was the only person travelling in the car.

Emergency services responded at the scene at around 10.30am Canada time (16:30pm Irish time) after the car rolled over on Highway 21.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to Independent.ie that the young woman's family has been notified.

In a news release issued yesterday, police said the crash is still under investigation.

