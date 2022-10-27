Irish woman (20s) who had suspected allergic reaction to coffee while on holiday in Japan dies

A young Irish woman who became seriously ill in a Tokyo hospital after drinking a coffee it was feared she was allergic to has died.

Aika Doheny, who is in her 20s and from Kilkenny, had travelled to Japan on holiday and to visit family but became seriously ill earlier this month when she drank what is believed to have been a soya-based coffee.

Ms Doheny, was a former Presentation Secondary School student and is studying at the National University of Ireland Galway to become a research assistant.

It is understood that several efforts were made to ease the allergic reaction she had to the drink with the use of an Epipen but unfortunately the effect was limited and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tokyo.

The young woman remained in intensive care in the Japanese hospital and efforts to repatriate her home from Japan by medical air ambulance succeeded.

However, Ms Doheny passed away at St James’s Hospital this week after being flown home by air ambulance from the Japanese city.

Her death notice on rip.ie reads: “Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.”

Her funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in St John’s Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by a private cremation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the case and a spokesperson added:

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case."