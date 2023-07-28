Irish wolfhounds settle into their new home at Co Clare castle

Affia Hussey, aged four, and Niall Moloney, farm manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, with Irish wolfhounds 12-week-old Rian and one-year-old Mide. (Eamon Ward/PA)

Two young Irish wolfhounds have been introduced to their new home on Friday – the grounds of a medieval Co Clare fortress.

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has welcomed 12-week-old puppy Rian, the Irish word for king, and one-year-old Mide, named after the fifth province of Ireland in Celtic times.

The grey-haired hound is closely associated with Irish myths and legends and can grow up to 36 inches in height.

Irish wolfhounds were regular guests at Bunratty Castle from the early days of it hosting medieval banquets in the 1960s.

The dogs roamed the great hall and dining areas, as would have been the custom in medieval times.

Aodhagan Behan, operations manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, said that “no 15th century castle is complete without these iconic and noble dogs”.

He added: “These noble creatures were regular guests at the Bunratty Castle from the early days of the medieval banquets in the 1960s and therefore it is only fitting that they make a welcome return to this iconic fortress in the same year that the castle’s world-famous medieval banquets celebrate 60 years in operation.”

Niall Moloney, farm manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, said that Irish wolfhounds are known for being gentle, friendly and very intelligent, and lived in Ireland long before the arrival of Christianity and the written word.

“For many visitors, especially children, the sight of wolfhounds wandering throughout the site is the highlight of their visit.

“We are grateful to Cudarath Irish Wolfhounds for their support, and we look forward to hosting Rian and Mide for many years to come,” he said.

The two previous resident wolfhounds at Bunratty Castle were Meabh, who died recently, and Saoirse, who was rehomed as the hounds like to be kept in pairs.