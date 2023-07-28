Irish Wolfhounds return to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park

Bean an Tí Magella Wilson greeting Niall Moloney, farm manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park with newly arrived Irish Wolfhounds 12-week-old Rían and 1-year-old Míde. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Affia Hussey aged 4 years and Niall Moloney, farm manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park with newly arrived Irish Wolfhounds 12-week-old Rían and 1-year-old Míde. Photograph: Eamon Ward

The sight of Irish wolfhounds roaming the paths and laneways of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has been reinstated.

Among the largest of all breeds of dog, Irish wolfhounds were regular guests at Bunratty Castle from the early days of its medieval banquets in the 1960s.

The dogs would roam the great hall and dining areas as would have been the custom in medieval times at the castle.

Rían, meaning King, who is 12 weeks old, and 1-year-old Míde, named after the 5th province of Ireland in Celtic times, today took up permanent residence on the grounds of the Co Clare visitor attraction.

They replace Meabh and Saoirse, the two previous resident wolfhounds at the castle.

Breeder James Hussey of Cúdáráth Irish Wolfhounds delivered the dogs to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park today where they were welcomed by farm manager Niall Moloney.

Affia Hussey (4) years walking newly arrived Irish Wolfhounds Rían and Míde. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Operations Manager at Bunratty Castle Aodhagan Behan said: “Bunratty Castle is the most complete and authentic medieval fortress in Ireland, and no 15th century Castle is complete without these iconic and noble dogs.

“These noble creatures were regular guests at the Bunratty Castle from the early days of the medieval banquets in the 1960s.

“And therefore, it is only fitting that they make a welcome return to this iconic fortress in the same year that the castle world famous medieval banquets celebrate 60 years in operation."

Niall Moloney explained that Irish wolfhounds are known for being “gentle, friendly and very intelligent, and they inhabited Ireland long before the arrival of Christianity and the written word”.

“For many visitors, especially children, the sight of wolfhounds wandering throughout the site is the highlight of their visit,” he said.

“We are grateful to Cúdáráth Irish Wolfhounds for their support, and we look forward to hosting Rían and Míde for many years to come.”