Irish weather: Weekend set to be cooler with rain expected to return, Met Éireann forecasts

Showers are expected to be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in areas. Picture: Roger Jones

The weekend ahead is set to be cooler but temperatures are to remain above average with some showers and thunderstorms. Met Éireann expects surface water flooding to be a risk this weekend.

Ulster and north Leinster will see the best of the sunny spells this morning, turning cloudier overall today with showery outbreaks of rain in the south gradually extending to most parts during the day.

Showers are expected to be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in areas.

Temperatures are expected to range between 18C in the southwest and up to 25C in the northeast.

Tonight will see some scattered thundery showers continue overnight, mixed with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches are expected to develop, especially along eastern coasts in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

Temperatures will stay between 12C to 16C tonight.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (15th of June - 21st of June)

Tomorrow will see similar conditions with scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms mixed with some sunny spells.

Some surface water flooding is also a risk with the most intense showers mainly over the midlands and west of the country.

Temperatures will range between 18C to 23C in light to moderate southerly winds.

Showers are expected to ease during Saturday night, but a few isolated showers will remain.

It will be mainly clear spells and low cloud throughout the night, with some hill fog in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

Showery rain will intensify again from the south towards the morning with lowest temperatures ranging between 11C to 14C.

Sunday is expected to be another showery day with some of the showers expected to be heavy once again with a chance of thunderstorms and surface water flooding. Some sunny spells are expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warm again, sitting around 18C to 22C.

Showers are expected to become isolated early on Sunday night, leaving mostly dry conditions with long clear spells.

Temperatures will range between 11C to 15C with some mist and fog developing locally.