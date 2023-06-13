Irish weather: Warm conditions to remain with temperatures reaching up to 27C, Met Éireann says

A cyclist in the sunshine at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Photo: Frank McGrath

Today will be another hot and humid day with plenty of sunny spells across the country.

Some scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms are expected to interrupt the good weather at times.

Intense downpours are expected in parts of the midlands and west, especially during the afternoon and evening, while spot flooding is likely with a chance of hail.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 22C and 27C, with most of the early mist and fog clearing. A few coastal patches will linger locally.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (8th of June - 14th of June)

It is expected to be a “muggy night,” says Met Éireann, with early heavy showers in the west dying out. It will be dry and clear in many areas with some mist and fog forming. Some showers are expected near Irish Sea coasts.

Temperatures will be mild tonight, ranging between 13C to 16C with a light easterly or variable breeze.

Tomorrow is expected to be another hot day with temperatures remaining between 22C and 27C in most areas. It will be slightly less warm along coasts exposed to the light to moderate southeast breeze.

The will be good spells of hazy sunshine, although scattered heavy downpours or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, mostly in the west with some hail possible and spot flooding.

Wednesday night will be another mild night with temperatures ranging between 12C to 15C.

Lingering showers in the west are expected to die out with a dry night for many. It is expected to turn misty with some fog patches.