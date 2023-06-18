Irish weather: Status Yellow warning in place for most counties as thunderstorms continue

The thunderstorms are expected to bring frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued (PA)

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place today for most of the country as heavy downpours look likely to continue.

All counties in Munster and Connacht have been issued with the warning by Met Éireann which also includes Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

The thunderstorms are expected to bring frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.

Localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions may occur as a result.

The warning is in place from 10am until tonight at 10pm.

These thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected today despite highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

⛈️Status Yellow #Thunderstorm warning issued⛈️



Areas: Connacht, Munster, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Laois, Kilkenny



Possible impacts:

⚠️Localised flooding

🚗Difficult travelling conditions



Valid: Today 10am to 10pm



Info⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/i9EnK9rFWX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2023

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy or misty morning that could turn thundery as storms move up from the southwest throughout the day.

Scattered showers will become more widespread into the afternoon and evening, bringing with them the potential for thunderstorms, hail and local flooding.

The warm weather continues, with highest temperatures reaching 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

The UV Index for today will be moderate under cloud and high under clear skies.

Tonight, isolated showers will be followed by mist or fog with light, southwesterly breezes.

Thunderstorms are expected to die away.

The lowest temperatures tonight are expected to reach 10 to 14 degrees.

Met Éireann has forecast a warm but unsettled week with further thunderstorms bringing localised flooding in the first few days.