Irish weather: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching 20C across the weekend, Met Éireann forecasts

It will be a dry day today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

It will be mainly dry across the weekend with sunny spells.

However, it is expected to be cooler on Sunday with warm weather in many areas across next week.

It will be a dry day today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures hitting highs of 17C to 20C in mostly light northeast breezes.

It will remain clear and calm throughout the night with some mist and fog developing. The north and west of the country are expected to see cloudier conditions, while temperatures sit around 6C to 10C.

Any remaining fog is expected to clear early Saturday morning, bringing a mix of cloud and sunshine, Met Éireann says.

Spots of drizzle along with isolated showers are expected to move in, but overall the day is expected to be mainly dry.

Temperatures will range between 18C to 21C, remaining cooler across the northwest as a light to moderate northwesterly wind develops.

Meanwhile, Saturday night will see any lingering showers die out early, becoming largely dry.

Variable cloud cover is expected with some clear spells.

Temperatures will drop between 7C to 11C with light northerly winds.

Moving through the weekend, Sunday will be a cooler day with temperatures sitting around 14C to 18C. Temperatures are expected to struggle to reach the teens in the north.

It will be mainly dry and quite cloudy throughout the day with the chance of showers in the south, turning mostly sunny later in the afternoon.

It will remain cool on Sunday night with lowest temperatures sitting between 4C and 7C as the weather remains dry and clear.