Irish weather: Mostly dry and sunny today but ‘rain and showers’ this weekend

A cyclist in the sunshine at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Photo: Frank McGrath

Met Éireann said today will be mostly dry and sunny but more changeable conditions with rain and showers are forecast this weekend.

The forecaster said there will be just well scattered showers today with cloud tending to increase as the day goes on, especially in the west.

There will be patchy rain along western and south-western coasts this evening. Top temperatures today will range from 17C to 20C.

Cloud will thicken countrywide tonight with outbreaks of rain in the west spreading eastwards overnight. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 11C and 14C degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be cloudy and humid with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C are expected.

Friday night will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle gradually breaking up into clear spells and isolated showers from the west overnight.

Overnight temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

The forecaster said Saturday will be unseasonably windy with sunny spells and showers.

The showers will mostly affect parts of the west and north. Top temperatures will range from 15C or 16C in the northwest to 21C degrees in the south and southeast, but it will feel a bit cooler in the moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will become increasingly confined to coastal parts of the west and north on Saturday night, leaving most areas dry with long clear spells and with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be another unseasonably windy day, with sunny spells, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 15C to 20C, coolest in the west and north.

The forecaster said Monday will be largely dry to begin in the south and east with sunny spells, but there will be scattered showers in the north and northwest. Cloud will gradually increase from the southwest with outbreaks of rain spreading north-eastwards over the country through the afternoon and evening. It will be less windy than the weekend with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

Met Éireann said the unsettled weather will continue into next week with low pressure dominating. The will be spells of rain or showers, but some drier and sunnier intervals also.