Irish Weather: Mix of scattered cloud, sunny spells and isolated showers to be expected today

The weather remains changeable today, bringing patches of rain at times.

Today will see a mix of scattered cloud, sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, according to Met Éireann.

The weather remains changeable today, bringing patches of rain at times.

Any showers will start to die out as the day progresses, while the cloud will gradually thicken from the west during the afternoon.

A mix of scattered cloud, sunny spells & just a few isolated showers🌥️🌦️



The cloud will slowly thicken from the west during the afternoon in a moderate westerly breeze☁️🍃



The showers will begin to die out later this afternoon too with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees🌡️ pic.twitter.com/q89nvmy9Sk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 26, 2023

There will be a moderate westerly breeze with highest temperatures of 16C to 20C.

In sunshine, UV levels will be high. Sun protection is required.

Tonight will bring cloudy skies and a light westerly wind before rain develops in the southwest.

Lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C are expected.

Met Éireann forecasts that Tuesday will start cloudy and damp, though sunny spells will arrive in the east and south as the day continues.

In the north and the west, longer spells of rain are to be expected.

Highest temperatures of 20C to 24C degrees are forecast before a band of rain moves across the country on Wednesday morning.

Again, isolated showers and sunny spells are forecast as the day progresses.

Rain will become confined to the counties on the Atlantic coast in the late afternoon while the southeast will remain dry.