Irish weather: Met Éireann’s yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for 23 counties

Walkers take in the spectacular view of a thunderstorm at the top of Cave Hill

Higher temperatures continue with another very humid day today bringing warm sunny spells, however Met Éireann’s status yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for most of the country.

The warning remains in place until midnight for every county except Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

It stresses that localised thunderstorms or slow-moving heavy downpours will bring “frequent lightning and surface water” leading to spot flooding in some areas.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, the Met Office confirmed, with a reading of 33.2C at Kew Gardens, in London, while Carlow recorded Ireland’s top temperature at 27C.

Read more Weather: Met Éireann issues yellow thunderstorm warning for 12 counties

While the country’s heatwave continues to dissipate, temperatures this Sunday will remain in the 20s, ranging between 20C to 24C, with the midlands experiencing the higher end of the scale.

“Coastal fog in places and turning cloudier in the northwest later with light rain or drizzle there,” the national forecaster outlined.

Temperatures during the night will drop to between 13C to 15C.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north overnight, gradually tracking southeastwards, with a mainly dry night in the south and east.

Monday signals an end to the intense heat for the country, with “cooler conditions” on the way.

Temperatures will range between 16C to 20C with variable breezes, while rain will spread slowly southeastwards.

“The rain will clear from the west and northwest by late evening, with fresher conditions and scattered showers following,” Met Éireann added.