Irish weather: Met Éireann issues wind warning for entire country as campers need to beware

Rain and thunder on the way. Photo: Roger Jones

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for all 26 counties from midnight tonight as “unseasonably” strong winds will blow up from the south overnight.

A yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Munster will begin at midnight and last until 10am Saturday while the rest of the country will fall under the warning from 6am until midday tomorrow.

"Unseasonably strong southeasterly winds overnight and for a time on Saturday morning, strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground,” Met Éireann said.

The potential impacts listed by the forecaster were: damage to tents and other temporary structures, falling branches and wave overtopping along the south coast.

Today will see parts of the country dealing with heavy showers and thunderstorms as a wet spell continues.

Met Éireann forecasts that the day will start rather cloudy with some heavy rain, especially in the west, though sunny spells will develop this afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, bringing with them the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

As the day progresses, showers will become confined to the northwest while the rest of the country will enjoy a dry and sunny evening.

Met Éireann forecasts highs of 19C to 23C, describing the day as warm, humid and very breezy before overnight temperatures drop between 13C to 16C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (03rd of July - 09th of July)

Any lingering patches of rain will dry out tonight, though heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the southwest.

The unsettled weather looks likely to continue for the weekend as dry and sunny spells are mixed with heavy bouts of rain.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann forecasts a windy day with showers moving northwards across the country.

It will be a largely dry Saturday night, though heavy showers are expected in the south of the country.

Sunday will see a bright morning transition into a rather wet day as widespread and sometimes heavy rain takes over.

Thunderstorms are likely.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C are forecast for Sunday, dropping to lows of 10C to 13C overnight.

Showers will clear early into the night, but patches of rain will again develop in the south and west.