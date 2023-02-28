Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts risk of frost tonight as conditions remain mainly dry

Today will be mostly dry with isolated showers confined to the south and east of the country.

It will be mainly cloudy with occasional sunny intervals, Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7C-9C with light northeasterly breezes.

It will remain dry tonight with a slight chance of showers appearing in the east and southeast of the country while cloud will gradually move on to give way to some clear spells.

Temperatures are expected to drop to lows of -1C-4C, with the west of the country experiencing the coldest spells with possible frost.

Met Éireann says it will remain mostly dry tomorrow with patchy light rain or drizzle possible in the east and southeast of the country.

While it will be mostly cloudy the west will experience the best of any bright spells throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain moderate, ranging between 7C-8C, Met Éireann forecasts.



