Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts mainly sunny start but conditions to take turn

It will be mainly sunny in the eastern half of the country in the earlier hours of today while elsewhere it will be mostly cloudy.

Some patchy rain and showers are to be expected and it will become mostly cloudy with limited sunny spells for the remainder of the day, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will reach between 9C and 14C in light southeasterly breezes.

It will be mainly dry tonight under broken cloudy and patchy rain over northern parts of the country. There is a chance of frost under clearer skies.

Temperatures will drop between 1C and 5C.

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, remaining mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly travelling up from the southwest.

Temperatures will remain moderate between 10C and 14C in light east to southeast breezes.

Tomorrow night will see some patches of rain early in the evening, becoming mainly confined to western coasts overnight with clear spells developing.

Temperatures will range between 5C and 8C in light variable breezes.

Met Éireann is forecasting for some mist of shallow fog patches.

Moving into Friday, scattered showers will largely affect the western half of the country with the best of the bright or sunny spells occurring further east.

Temperatures will rise between 15C and 18C, Met Éireann says.

Meanwhile, Friday night will see clear spells give way to mostly cloudy conditions building from the west. There will be some outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will see highs between 9C and 11C with winds falling light and variable.

Saturday will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. Sunny spells will break through later in the day.

It will be a warm day with temperatures reaching between 15C to 18C.

Met Éireann says current indications suggest that the rest of the bank holiday weekend will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers. Highest temperatures will see highs of 14C to 18C degrees with very light southerly breezes.