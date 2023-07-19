Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts heavy showers in parts of the country but dryer spell to come

Sunny spells forecast for today but heavy showers will continue in parts of the country

Met Éireann forecasts a welcome break to the rain with most of the country set for a dry, sunny day today.

Sunny spells and passing showers are expected with highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.

Occasional heavy showers are possible in the north and east of the country with moderate northwest breezes.

The UV index remains high under clear skies today and Met Éireann advises the use of sun protection.

Tonight will be dry with a few showers expected in northwestern coastal areas. It will be a cool night for July with lows of 7C to 10C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (17th of July - 23rd of July)

A fresh day is predicted for tomorrow and it will be mostly dry again with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will be 15C to 19C with moderate northwest breezes. It will be warmest in the southeast.

However, clouds will build up overnight on Thursday with patchy rain and drizzle to come in parts of Connacht and Ulster. Lows of 9C to 12C are forecast with light westerly breezes.

Met Éireann has predicted unsettled weather for the rest of the week with showers and longer spells of rain to come. Sunny spells will give way to heavy clouds from Friday into the weekend.