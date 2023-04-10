Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts chance of hail and thunderstorms

There is a chance of hail, heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms today throughout the country which could lead to spot flooding due .

Showers are expected to be frequent in the east and north, easing in the evening, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures will range between 8C to 11C, with winds in the west being strongest.

Showers are expected to become isolated tonight with long clear spells developing.

Temperatures are expected to drop to freezing in northern areas while dropping to 4C elsewhere.

Tomorrow will start out similar with some heavy showers, while more persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the afternoon, extending northeastwards, Met Éireann says.

It was clear in the west in the early evening, with temperatures ranging from 7C to 10C.

Showers will develop along the coasts on Tuesday night, with the possibility of turning to sleet and snow over hills and high ground.

It will be mainly dry away from coastal areas.

Lowest temperatures will range from 0C to 1C. There is a chance of very strong winds in parts of the west and south.