Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts another sunny day with temperatures reaching 18C

Temperatures will drop between 3C and 6C tonight.

Sunshine is expected to dominate the day with a temperatures reaching a high of 18C in the west.

It will be a mostly dry and sunny day today once low cloud, mist and fog clear this morning, with a small chance of showers in areas, Met Éireann says.

Moderate easterly breezes will keep temperatures in the east between 11C and 15C, while the west is expected to see temperatures rise between 16C and 18C.

Tonight will remain much the same, mainly dry and clear. Mist and fog is expected to be less widespread compared with the previous nights, but isolated patches could still occur.

Cloud is expected to increase in the east and south towards morning, while temperatures will drop between 3C and 6C tonight.

Wednesday is set to be a cloudier day, but sunny spells will still occur in most parts throughout the later afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says.

Remaining largely dry, there is a chance of light showers in areas.

Temperatures will remain moderate between 11C and 14C.

Wednesday night is expected to be slightly wetter with a few showers affecting southern and southwestern counties. It is expected to remain dry elsewhere with long clear spells.

Temperatures will range between 3C and 7C.