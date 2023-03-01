Irish weather: Mainly dry with scattered rain

It will be mostly dry with some sunny spells across the country today but parts of the south and east will be hit with patches of light rain.

Any lingering rain is expected to clear away during the afternoon, but scattered cloud will remain through to this evening, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will range from 7C-9C across the country.

It will remain mainly the same tonight, some patchy rain will develop across southern Leinster and Munster but it should remain dry elsewhere, the Irish forecaster says.

Temperatures will remain moderate tonight, dropping to 1C-4C while easterly breezes will weaken bringing potential frost in the northwest under any clear breaks in the cloud.

Tomorrow will see scattered cloud and light patchy rain extending from the east throughout the morning.

Any lingering rain will begin to clear in the afternoon, bringing some sunny spells.

Winds are expected to remain light with temperatures hitting 7C-9C.