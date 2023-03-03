| 5.3°C Dublin

Irish weather: Mainly dry day with temperatures expected to drop below freezing tonight

Niamh McGovern

It will be mainly dry today with some isolated sunny spells and light showers, Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures will range between 6C-8C in light variable breezes throughout the day. 

Remaining much the same throughout the day, tonight will remain dry and cloudy with temperatures dropping to -1C or -2Cin light variable breezes. 

Very similar conditions are expected for tomorrow, remaining dry with a few brighter breaks and isolated showers in areas, Met Éireann says. 

Temperatures will range between 5C-7C in light variable breezes. 


