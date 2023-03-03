It will be mainly dry today with some isolated sunny spells and light showers, Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures will range between 6C-8C in light variable breezes throughout the day.

Remaining much the same throughout the day, tonight will remain dry and cloudy with temperatures dropping to -1C or -2Cin light variable breezes.

Very similar conditions are expected for tomorrow, remaining dry with a few brighter breaks and isolated showers in areas, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will range between 5C-7C in light variable breezes.



