Irish weather: Mainly cloudy with light rain forecast for the weekend, Met Éireann says

It will be mostly cloudy today with occasional sunny spells breaking through.

Starting misty and foggy this morning in areas, it is expected to remain largely dry for the day with occasional sunny spells developing.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 15C to 19C with a light northwesterly breeze, Met Éireann forecasts.

Cloud is expected to thicken in most areas tonight, bringing patches of drizzle, with some mist and fog developing in very light and variable winds.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast 16th - 22nd May

Temperatures are expected to remain moderate tonight, ranging between 7C to 11C.

Saturday is forecast to be mainly cloudy with patches of light rain, drizzle and mist. Meanwhile, heavier and more frequent outbreaks of rain are expected to develop in the west and northwest during the late afternoon and evening.

It will be another warm day with temperatures ranging between 14C and 18C.

It is expected to remain mainly cloudy on Saturday night with outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest slowly tracking southeastwards and becoming lighter.

Patches of mist and fog are expected to develop in light northerly or variable winds, with temperatures sitting around 8C to 12C.

Sunday will be another cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Some brighter spells are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening with temperatures staying around 13C to 15C in northern areas, while the south will be slightly warmer seeing temperatures sit between 16C and 19C.

Sunday night will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, with the south and east mainly affected.

Temperatures are expected to range between 5C to 11C, with the north being coolest.