Irish weather: Heavy rain expected in northeastern areas with a chance of flooding, Met Éireann forecasts

There is a chance of spot flooding in some areas today due to persistent rain over the north, northeast and east.

Heavy showers in the southwest will clear this morning with Connacht and Munster becoming mainly dry, Met Éireann forecasts. The area will see some isolated showers and some sunny spells.

It is expected to be breezy at times with temperatures ranging between 9C and 12 C.

The patchy rain in eastern and northeastern counties are expected to die out overnight while it will remain dry and mostly clear elsewhere tonight.

There is a chance of some frost over the western half of the country with temperatures expected to drop to freezing point in some areas. It will not be as cold further east under cloudier skies, Met Éireann says.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly dry with varying cloud and spells of hazy sunshine.

There is a chance of some light isolated showers in some parts of the country.

Temperatures will reach between 10C to 13C.