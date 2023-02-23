Met Éireann said it will be a cold morning with frost in areas but overall it will be a mostly dry day.

The east and south of the country will experience the best of the weather with spells of sunshine, while in the west and north it will turn somewhat cloudier during the day with a chance of a few showers.

Temperatures will range between 6C and 9C in moderate north to northwest breezes.

It will remain mostly dry overnight, but Met Éireann says a good deal of cloud will linger bringing a few patches of light rain or drizzle.

Lowest temperatures will reach between 1C and 5C with a touch of frost possible in the south where skies will be clearest early in the night.

The forecaster said Friday will see plenty of dry weather with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells.

Similarly, a few light showers will feed south over the country on a moderate northerly breeze.

Temperatures will range between 8C to 11C.