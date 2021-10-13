The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning road users to be careful this Wednesday morning as Met Éireann has issued a yellow fog warning for Leinster and Munster.

The warning is in place from 1am this morning, October 13, until 11am.

The national forecaster said the yellow warning has been put in place as there will be “dense fog in parts with poor visibility" for road users.

The RSA is asking road users in Leinster and Munster to stay vigilant while driving and has given tips on how drivers should safely navigate the fog.

This includes switching fog lights on when visibility is reduced and being aware of other drivers who are not using their headlights.

It also advises drivers to switch off distracting noise in their car and to slightly open a window so they can hear the traffic.

The RSA is also advising vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

“Switch on headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.,” a spokesperson for the RSA said.

"If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination”.

The fog will clear to leave a generally dry day on Wednesday with just parts of the Northwest affected by coastal showers from time to time.

Thursday will clear to bring dry spells for most of the day with rain forecast to fall in Ulster and North Connacht only. Temperatures will be above average for the time of year with highs of up to 17 degrees.

Friday will see slightly more unsettled weather approach, with dry spells in some northern and central counties. Friday night will see a band of rain sweep in from the Southwest and cover the country.

Saturday will have a wet start before clear weather makes its way from the West coast across the nation. Parts of the East and Northeast will remain wet for most of Saturday.

Sunday will be a mild and breezy day with patches of rain punctuating another largely dry day for most of the country with temperatures hitting 18 degrees in places.