Irish weather forecast: temperatures to reach up to 19C but some rain expected

Warmer temperatures and more unsettled weather are being forecast for this weekend.

According to Met Éireann, the weather will remain largely the same for today and tomorrow, with overcast skies and average temperatures of 16C to 19C.

Coolest temperatures will persist along eastern coastal areas due to an east to south east airflow which is currently in place.

Over the weekend, a southerly airflow will move in bringing a band of warmer air over the country but also a mix of rain and showers.

The showers will remain quite light and scattered for Saturday.

It’s predicted that wider rainfall will push up all over the country on Saturday night and then into Sunday.

Showery outbreaks will be most persistent in the west and southwest during the day and later become more widespread in the evening and overnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann’s weather report for the month of August shows it was a mostly mild and changeable month.

The first week of August was showery with low-pressure becoming more dominant as the week progressed.

After a dry start, pressure gradually dropped, culminating in a relatively deep area of low-pressure becoming slow moving over the northern half of the country between August 5 and 9.

This brought heavy and thundery downpours to many places, especially between August 5 and 7.

As the low-pressure filled and gradually pulled away to the north at the beginning of the second week the showers became less widespread.

Atlantic depressions, which mostly stayed to the west and north of Ireland, continued to dominate the weather for the rest of the second, third and beginning of the fourth weeks, bringing further bands of rain or showers across the country from the west and south interspersed with dry periods and sunny spells.

There were some heavy falls in places, which were especially widespread on August 20 and 21, but in general, rainfall amounts stayed relatively low.

It became mostly dry and settled from the 22nd up to the end of the month as high pressure built to the north of Ireland, blocking any active weather fronts from approaching.

This brought a lot of warm sunny weather between the August 23 and 28, especially in the west, but as the high pressure moved slightly to the northwest of Ireland towards the end of the month, cloud, mist and night-time fog become more prevalent.