Kaelan Cosgrove (12) and his siblings Charlie (7) and Sadie (3), along with Danny Keogh (7) and Ellie-Mae Byrne (11), enjoy the good weather in the dunes at Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow this week. Photo by Gerry Mooney

From burying statues of the Child of Prague to believing the predictions of a Donegal postman, the Irish have what’s best described as a unique relationship with the weather.