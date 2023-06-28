Irish waters in ‘extreme heatwave’ as seas measure 4C above average temperatures

The waters around Ireland experienced an extreme category four heatwave in June with the water off of Ireland’s southwest coast four degrees above average for this time of year.

Ireland’s southwest seas were measured at 17.4C earlier this month, which is around four degrees above what would be expected at this time of year.

Met Éireann also said that recent “extreme precipitation, thunderstorms and above average temperatures” across Ireland could be linked to the elevated sea-surface temperatures and marine heatwave we have experienced in June 2023.

Some of our waters off the west coast of Galway and Mayo measured 5C above average on June 20, according to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US.

A category four heatwave occurred in parts of the north Atlantic off the coast of Ireland with some hotspots hitting category 5, which describes conditions which are ‘beyond extreme’.

“We are seeing sea surface temperatures around what we would get in August rather than June. The whole North Atlantic on our side is quite a bit above average in places,” Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore said in Met Éireann’s report entitled: ‘Marine Heat Wave 2023 – A Warning for the Future’.

Global Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) are at their highest ever recorded and have persisted well above average all year. The temperatures in the past few months are significantly higher when compared to all previous years on record, since 1981, Met Éireann said.

The consequences of such marine heatwaves are potentially severe and irreversible, and can lead to effects such as: disruptions of marine ecosystems; impact on fisheries as some species may migrate; threats to species of marine life, and can also contribute to a feedback loop in the climate system by releasing stored carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the ocean, further exacerbating global warming and climate change.

"The severe north Atlantic marine heatwave of June 2023 emphasises the importance of cutting global greenhouse gas emissions rapidly and permanently, to have a chance at avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Temperatures at Met Éireann’s synoptic stations on land are also well above average and are likely to break mean temperature records for June,” Met Éireann’s report said.