Irish Water warns that the boil water notice issued for more than 600,000 people is here until Thursday 'at the very earliest'

Officials have been telling the Oireachtas Housing Committee this afternoon that three clear samples will have to be obtained from the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant on three successive days before the all-clear will be given and the notice is lifted.

However, the initial problem arose after heavy rain on Saturday, so the deluge that followed on Monday could prolong the difficulties.

The Leixlip plant - which serves large parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath - is comprised of an old and new section and filters in the old section were unable to handle the unusually cloudy water that entered the plant after the rains on Saturday.

By failing to filter it sufficiently, there was a risk of parasites getting through to the drinking water.

More than 600,000 people are now under a boil water notice for the second time in a fortnight due to fresh problems at the plant.

The company said the notice, issued shortly after 6pm yesterday, was precautionary and that the decision was taken to issue it because of inadequate filters in an old part of the plant. It said staff had spotted the problem and reacted quickly to shut down this part of the plant.

Heavy downpours during the day resulted in cloudy water with high levels of suspended particles - which could potentially contain contaminants - entering the treatment plant.

Water treated in a new part of the plant is considered safe because its equipment is more modern, but the older part is less effective at screening out particles.

Because the two supplies are mixed before they reach the region's taps, the advice is to boil all of it before drinking.

Irish Water general manager Eamon Gallen said the other option would have been to keep the old part of the plant shut down, but that would have meant supply shortages.

"The choice we were faced with was customers having a severely restricted water supply for a long period of time, or having water for sanitation purposes such as showering and flushing of toilets," he said.

"We were left with no option but to resume production at the old plant in the knowledge that a boil water notice would then be necessary."

He apologised for the inconvenience, but said: "Our number one priority is the public health and the safety and well-being of our customers."

The latest disruption comes as Irish Water management prepares to face questions at the Oireachtas Housing Committee today over the incident that affected the same 600,000 people at the end of last month.

The company was due to tell TDs today it wanted to take the old part of the plant out of service to upgrade the filter beds but couldn't because it would cause a supply shortage.

Instead, it had opted to carry out the work on a phased basis which meant that despite starting on it last year, it would take until 2020 to complete it.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which is also due before the committee, was highly critical of Irish Water after last month's incident, finding there was a failure to respond to multiple alarms warning of a problem, and that treatment processes at the plant were still inadequate.

