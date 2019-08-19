Irish Water has warned of possible bad smell at a water treatment plant in a south Dublin suburb over the coming days as maintenance is being carried out.

Irish Water warns of possible bad smell at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant

The company has issued a statement warning of potential "odours" from the plant over the next five days

According to Irish Water, the maintenance will reduce the risk of future smells from the plant.

"These works are essential maintenance works on one of the odour control units at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, and involve replacing carbon odour control media to ensure any odours generated in the primary clarifiers are effectively treated," the statement reads.

"There may be intermittent odours while these works are carried out.

"Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while the work is being carried out," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, a swimming ban was put in place at eight Dublin beaches after an overflow at the plant saw wastewater flow into Dublin Bay.

Bans were issued at Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount strands as well as Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and Whiterock.

This was the fourth time swimming bans were placed on beaches following overflows from the plant.

Online Editors