Irish Water urge people not to use hoses or paddling pools as hot temperatures continue

Irish Water is urging the public not to use hoses or paddling pools as high temperatures are likely to continue for the rest of the week.

The country is being asked to conserve as much water as possible as there has been a significant increase in domestic and commercial demand for water.

However, Irish Water said it currently has no plans to implement a hose-pipe ban, which is officially called a Water Conservation Order, across the island or in any particular county.

It said it has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed all its water treatment plants.

Urgent appeals for conservation have been made in a number of locations, including Wexford, Kerry and Donegal, with night time restrictions in place in Portlaoise and a small area of Longford.

The majority of supplies in the Greater Dublin area still remain high, despite the high level of demand due to the hot weather.

“As demand increases we are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water for essential use only in the home, in the garden, at work and on the farm, especially over the coming weeks,” Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of asset operations said.

“In some areas of the country with large increases in demand Irish Water has seen demand for water outstrip the level of water we can produce, resulting in levels of treated water in our reservoirs falling.

"In such a scenario, to protect supplies to all customers, night-time restrictions have been necessary.

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed, don’t use paddling pools, reuse household water for the garden, and take shorter showers.

"Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part.”

Irish Water has stressed that although conserving water is particularly important during the hot weather, conserving water is something everyone should be doing all year round.

It says every household should try to conserve water by doing the following:

Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to six litres of water per minute

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

Avoid using paddling pools

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278