Irish Water staff threatened with machetes, had rocks thrown at them and intimidated - FOI

21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by Irish Water staff or contractors since 2017

THREATS with a machete, speeding cars veering towards workers, intimidation in the early hours, and thrown rocks were reported by Irish Water staff over the past three years.

A log of flashpoints since 2017 shows 21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by staff or contractors, including 10 last year.

In Galway City, a contractor crew were threatened with a machete by an irate homeowner, according to records released under FOI.

Two incidents were also recorded in Co Donegal involving attacks on people working for Irish Water.

A database of the complaints noted: “Contractor operative was attacked by a stranger. Operative received several blows to the head before the gardaí arrived and arrested the attacker.

“Operative was taken to hospital for examination and was advised to rest for the remainder of the day.”

In another incident last year, three employees of Dublin City Council who were working on behalf of Irish Water were verbally abused by a gang of people.

A note of the incident said: “While one individual shouted obscenities and referred to … employees as ‘scumbags’, ‘kn***ers’, and ‘Irish Water scum’, another photographed their vehicles.”

The records also detail another assault on a worker in Tipperary in February along with “insinuating remarks”.

Two months later, also in Tipperary, a “contractor operative was confronted by an aggressive member of the public who threatened and verbally abused him”.

In Mayo, a staff member of Irish Water sat into her vehicle and was starting to reverse when she noticed a cardboard box had been placed against the rear wheel.

According to the records, she then got out and removed the box, and noticed abusive graffiti had been daubed on the vehicle.

Six further incidents were reported in 2017 including one where a member of the public harassed a staff member on the phone and then turned up at Irish Water offices to continue verbally abusing him.

In another case in North Dublin that March, two cars approached a work site at high speed.

An account of the incident said: “Just as the vehicles passed by the works, [a] silver car swerved in towards an operative. Operatives had to jump onto the bank to avoid the car.”

The cars subsequently crashed into each other and clipped the back of an Irish Water cabin.

The gang then got back into the two cars, only to return some time later to verbally abuse and threaten the work crew again.

Asked about the log of attacks and threats, a spokeswoman for Irish Water said: “We have no further comment to make on it.”

Online Editors