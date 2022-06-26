Irish Water issues immediate boil water notice, affecting over 20,000 people in Limerick and Tipperary

A boil water notice has been issued with immediate effect for public supply schemes in counties Limerick and Tipperary.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water, Limerick County Council and Tipperary County Council, a boil water noticed was put in place for both the areas supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Supply in Tipperary and the Abbeyfeale Public Water Supply in Limerick.

In Tipperary, approximately 15,000 people have been affected by the notice, while 6,886 customers are affected in Limerick.

This follows issues identified with the treatment process at the water treatment plant.

Speaking in relation to Limerick, Irish Water’s Ian O’Mahony acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community and regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers.

“We regret the impact that this Boil Water Notice will have on the local community and would like to assure them that we are prioritising works to restore a safe water supply with a view of lifting the notice as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and cooled.