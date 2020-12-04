Irish Water in €20m win or lose incentive scheme to boost leak repairs

IRISH Water is to face a €20m reward or penalty choice to try to push it to fix more leaks.

The ‘incentive’ scheme is devised by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) which says it will encourage Irish Water to “accelerate its progress in leakage reduction”.

Some 712 million litres of water - almost 40pc of all drinking water supplied by the company - is lost through leaks or otherwise unaccounted for every single day.

Read More

Irish Water has set itself a target of reducing leaks by 176 million litres a day by 2024 and plans to spend €400m addressing the problem.

The CRU believes the company needs help staying on track after a slowdown in leak repairs over the last two years, and is proposing it be allocated an additional €20m in funding if it hits the target.

No reward would be paid if it achieved 80-99pc of the target, but if the fix rate was below 80pc, the company would be penalised to the tune of €20m.

The sum of money is modest in the context of Irish Water’s overall budget. It has been allocated €1.3bn in public funding for 2021 in addition to €87m from July’s Covid recovery stimulus package.

But the demands on the company’s finances are heavy and it complained earlier this year that it had lost €50m in revenue from businesses unable to operate because of Covid so the prospect of gaining or losing €20m may be influential.

The proposal is one of a number of incentive ideas for Irish Water that the CRU has put out to public consultation.

It also suggests further rewards for improving revenue from business, industry and other non-domestic customers by tackling bad debt, finding unconnected users and finding users who did not transfer from local authority bill systems when Irish Water took over the network.

The amount the company would be allowed earn this way would be capped at €10m.

The CRU said incentives were important tools for protecting customers’ interests.

"They complement and enhance the requirement for utilities to efficiently manage costs by ensuring that it is incentivised in the delivery of its responsibilities, particularly regarding quality, efficiency and timeliness of service delivery to the customer," it said.

Submissions can be made up to February 12.

Read More

Online Editors