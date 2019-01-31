The State-spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) has been consulted over the possibility that Irish Water could come under his remit.

The State-spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) has been consulted over the possibility that Irish Water could come under his remit.

Irish Water could come under remit of State spending watchdog

Irish Water became more dependent on hundreds of millions in taxpayers' cash after the decision was taken to effectively scrap domestic charges.

The C&AG, Seamus McCarthy, confirmed at today's meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there have been discussions about giving his office oversight responsibility for Irish Water.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy raised the issue.

She said: "When Irish Water was set up it was set up with the intention of being a semi-state or a utility that wouldn’t be under the remit of the C&AG.

"The nature of that organisation has changed - a lot of money flows through that."

She asked Mr McCarthy: "Was there any engagement with your office in relation to bringing it under the remit of the C&AG?"

Mr McCarthy confirmed there has been contact from the Department of Housing on the issue but "There hasn’t been any change yet".

He added: "I understand it may change. I don’t have a decision making power in relation to it. We have been consulted.

"We have given our views in relation to the matter but I’m not aware of what movement there has been in relation to the matter since."

Mr McCarthy said: "It would be the Department who would have to bring forward legislation in that regard."

Online Editors