Irish war hero dies in Dublin hospital

An Irish war hero who received five Purple Hearts for bravery after serving in the Vietnam War has passed away in a Dublin hospital after a short illness.

Originally from Corr Na Moná in Co Galway before moving to Co Meath, Michael Coyne (75) was drafted into the US army after he emigrated to Chicago at the age of 16 where he worked with his cousin for a while.

He subsequently served with the D Company in the 11th Armored Cavalry in 1967 until 1968 and featured in a documentary that aired in 2005 called ‘The Green Fields of Vietnam.’

This followed him on an emotional journey back to Vietnam and the Cambodian border towns which he would have last seen from his military tank.

He served his time as a back-deck machine gunner on M48 tanks that criss-crossed the Ho Chi Minh trail on search and destroy missions.

His efforts during the conflict which claimed three million Vietnamese lives and 60,000 foreign solders earnt him several commendations for bravery.

He was awarded five Purple Hearts for injuries sustained while serving and got two Bronze Stars for Bravery.

His funeral notice said he earned this after saving his fellow soldiers while under fire from three damaged tanks on the middle of a minefield.

A keen filmographer, he bought an 8mm camera with his first pay cheque and made a video diary of his life during the 1968 TET offensive.

After spending many years in America, he returned to his native Ireland and moved to Co Meath, where his family had owned a dairy farm.

He passed away on Sunday at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and is survived by his “soul-mate” Elizabeth, his three children Tomás, Michael and Vanessa and four grandchildren.

Mention is also given to the various associations and trusts he was involved with including the American Legion, Irish Veterans and the Tipperary remembrance trust.

The notice adds that in line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private Funeral Mass of 50 family and friends will be held in Clonbur, Co Galway.

His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Michael would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer.

