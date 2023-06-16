Irish Wake Museum opens in Waterford

One of the death-related artefacts, a miniature coffin, on display at the new Irish Wake Museum. Photo: Patrick Browne

Ireland’s newest museum has found its home in the oldest urban domestic building in the country and traces the customs, traditions and superstitions associated with death from the earliest times to the 20th century.

The Irish Wake Museum was officially opened yesterday by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

The new museum located at the former Dean John Collyn’s Almshouse, a retirement home for elderly people that was founded on November 2 (All Souls Day) in 1478.

Occupants of the former almshouse paid for their keep by praying three times a night for the souls of its patrons and the souls of the deceased citizens of Waterford.

“The Irish Wake is a unique and intrinsic element of Ireland’s heritage,” Mayor of Waterford Cllr John O’Leary said.

“It brings communities together – it is a time to grieve together but it is also a celebration of life.”

The Irish Wake Museum joins The Waterford Treasures collective of museums at Waterford’s Viking Triangle, as an addition to the city’s Medieval Museum.