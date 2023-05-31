Irish unemployment rate drops to all-time low of 3.8pc, beating Celtic Tiger record

Indeed found that job postings in Dublin are just 12pc above pre-pandemic levels

The main unemployment rate was down from 3.9pc in April. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A record low unemployment rate of 3.8pc was recorded this month, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO found that main unemployment rate was 3.8pc in May 2023 – for people aged 15-74 years – on a seasonally adjusted basis. That is down from 3.9pc in April and 4.2pc 12 months ago.

Any unemployment rate below 4pc signals that the country is at ‘full employment’ and the figure of 3.8pc is the lowest unemployment level since records began in 1988.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 103,300 in May, and fell by 8,700 in the past 12 months.

This month, the unemployment rate for men was 4.1pc and for 3.4pc for women.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed men was down to 60,000 in May, compared with 61,200 in April.

Meanwhile, the number of females unemployed fell to 43,300 from the 45,400 in April.

The record figure for May follows a steady fall in unemployment across 2023 from 4.1pc in February, 4pc in March, 3.9pc in April and now 3.8pc.

Reacting to the CSO data, senior economist at hiring platform Indeed, Jack Kennedy, said: “The unemployment rate was last at 3.9pc between October 2000 and April 2001. This was at the height of the Celtic Tiger.

“The record figures are impressive and a sign of a strong performing Irish economy despite other pressures such as the rising cost of living. A record low in the unemployment rate can create a new set of challenges, however, as employers in certain sectors will likely have some tough hiring challenges ahead."

Mr Kennedy said research carried out by Indeed has found that the ongoing reduction in the unemployment rate is also leading to a high demand for workers and job posting’s on the firm’s Irish website are “elevated” this year, so far.

"Notably, the research also showed that the gap in job posting trends between Dublin and the rest of Ireland has continued to widen. Postings in Dublin are just 12pc above pre-pandemic levels, while postings in the rest of the country are up by 124pc over the same period," he added.