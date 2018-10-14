Irish troops to return home after being stranded in Syria due to paperwork error

Some 119 soldiers were due to return on Wedensday, but due to a paperwork error had to remain in Syria.

They have been on the UN peace keeping mission for the last six months.

It is understood that the delay was caused by an error at the Lebanese embassy in London when the UN mission in Lebanon, Unifil, was incorrectly written on a form as the intended destination of the troops, instead of Undof.

Mark Keane, the president of Pdforra, the representative association for soldiers, sailors and air crew, called on Defence Minister Paul Kehoe to explain how the error had occurred and had not been spotted earlier.

General secretary Ger Guinan described the delay as "devastating" for the troops. "I have been overseas on four missions and the last week before you return home is an anxious one. You are high on adrenalin because you know you are going home. It is going to be extremely difficult for those troops to get back into mission mode for the next two weeks," Mr Guinan said.

