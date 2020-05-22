Irish troops to return from Lebanon at end of June after Covid delay

IRISH troops who have been delayed in returning from peace-keeping duties in Lebanon due to the coronavirus crisis will be home by the end of June.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe said that the soldiers will be brought home on June 21 and 29.

Mr Kehoe said that the United Nations has approved the plan for Irish soldier to come home.

The UN had orders that no peacekeepers would leave any mission until July 1 at the earliest due to the Covid-19 situation but countries were able to seek exemptions.

The Irish troops had been due to return to Ireland this month.

Mr Kehoe told South East Radio's Alan Corcoran that the United Nations today approved the government's request for an exemption.

He said that troops will be replaced on the UNIFIL mission.

Online Editors