One village will be staying dry this Good Friday as three pub owners have vowed to ignore new laws and keep their doors closed.

'Irish traditions are being stripped' - This is the village where pubs will stay dry this Good Friday

Following new legislation publicans will be allowed to legally serve alcohol on the day for the first time in 90 years. But a trio of pub owners in Drumconrath, Co Meath, have decided they will not be opening up for customers.

Dermot Muldoon, Pauline Fay and Pat Dempsey have declared they will honour the time-old tradition this year. "Publicans get two days off in the whole year - just two - so we decided to keep that holiday as well as keeping up the tradition and having a bit of respect for our religion," said Mr Muldoon .

"We've received a load of support from our customers, after all it's only one day. We were known for closing on Good Friday throughout the world - it was something different about Ireland and now that's gone. Slowly all the Irish traditions are being stripped." Pauline Fay of Fay's Bar said the day enables bar owners to completely switch off and spend the day with family. She added: "Quality of life has no price. I always spent the day with my children and continue to do so."

