Irish tourist faces up to one year in prison after being accused of carving initials in The Colosseum

AN Irish tourist faces up to one year in prison after being accused of carving his initials in The Colosseum in Rome.

The 32-year-old, who is not being named by police, was arrested at the end of last month after being spotted allegedly vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Security officers alerted the Carabinieri who found the man’s 2-inch high initials carved into a pillar on the first floor of the monument.

It is believed he used a metal object to carve his initials into the pillar of the almost 2,000 year old structure.

The Irishman was arrested and charged with aggravated damage to an asset of historical and artistic interest which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and fine of at least €2,065.

He could be left with a hefty bill if found guilty as a Russian tourist who carved the letter K into the Colosseum in 2014 was left with a €20,000 fine and a four month suspended sentence for their trouble.

People are caught carving their names into walls in Colosseum several times each year with the numbers put down to the sheer volume of tourists passing through and the fact it is an old building not in its original state.

Online Editors