Irish tourist dies suddenly after kitesurfing in Portugal

AN IRISHMAN has died suddenly while on holiday in Portugal.

The man fell ill while kitesurfing and collapsed in Fonte da Telha beach in Almada, near Lisbon last Wednesday, according to local media reports.

A source from the District Command of Relief Operations in Setúbal told Observador that the man "left the water by foot" before collapsing.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 4pm and fire brigade, ambulance and police services were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood the man is from Kerry and lived in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of the Irishman.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Online Editors