Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated

The Irish Times has removed an article from its website that suggested using fake tan was racist, while it said “checks” are being carried out.

It comes amid concerns the article and picture of the author may have been generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The article, headlined ‘Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic’ was published online on Thursday but removed on Friday evening.

In its place a message from the Irish Times now says that the “text of the article has been removed pending checks.”

Claims had emerged that the article may not have been genuine.

The piece was published under the byline Adriana Acosta-Cortez, who was described as “a 29-year-old healthcare administrator living in North Dublin.”

She described herself as ‘Latinx’.

In the opinion piece, it was suggested that when an Irish women wears fake tan, “she is wearing a costume that allows her to experience a fleeting taste of a more exotic identity, with none of the obstacles people of colour face.”

“By artificially darkening skin, fake tanning culture inadvertently perpetuates the fetishisation of high melanin content, without acknowledging the struggles faced by those who naturally possess it.” The piece prompted a strong online debate and reaction, and was picked up by other media outlets.

The Irish Times has been approached for comment.