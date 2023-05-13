Irish Times launches review over ‘racist’ fake tan article after claims it may have been generated by A.I.

The Irish Times is reviewing its editorial processes after it removed an opinion article that claimed using fake tan was racist over concerns that it “may not have been genuine”.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Conor Goodman, the newspaper’s deputy editor, it said the article has been removed from its website and “a review has been initiated”.

The article’s text was deleted on Friday evening, shortly after the Sunday Independent contacted the newspaper and asked it to respond to claims from Twitter and Reddit users that alleged that the article and the photograph of its author may have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The opinion piece was published on Thursday under the headline “Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic” and claimed to be authored by “Adriana Acosta-Cortez”, who was said to be a 29-year-old Ecuardorian healthcare administrator living in North Dublin.

The opinion piece claimed that Irish women wearing fake tan were experiencing a “fleeting taste of a more exotic identity, with none of the obstacles people of colour face”.

The article contained a photograph that was said to be of Acosta-Cortez, who appeared to have blue hair.

In the article it was claimed that wearing fake tan was a “painful mockery”, as those women can return to their normal colour “free from the systemic discrimination that people of colour face daily”.

The article suggested using fake tan was racist.

“By engaging in fake tanning culture, we run the risk of devaluing the authentic experiences of individuals with naturally high melanin content, reducing their identity to a mere fashion accessory,” it said. “To my Irish sisters, I would ask you to consider the implications of your choices and to question the societal norms that guide them.”

The opinion piece immediately generated heated debate online with many dismissing it as “woke” or “ragebait”. Prompted by the article, Newstalk carried a debate on the use of fake tan on its Andrea Gilligan lunchtime show. However, a number of Twitter and Reddit users focussed on the photograph of the author and claimed that it was an AI generated image. Others questioned if the text was also generated by an AI programme such as ChatGPT.

Late on Friday afternoon the Sunday Independent approached The Irish Times to ask if it was aware that people were questioning the authenticity of the article.

Within minutes the article was removed. A note said “the text of this article has been removed pending checks”.

The Irish Times has since deleted all its social media posts that promoted the article.

A Twitter account claiming to be “Adriana Acosta-Cortez”, and bearing the same profile picture as the byline picture of a woman with blue hair used with the Irish Times article, was set up February 2021. However, it only contains posts from May 11, the day The Irish Times published the fake tan article.

The owner of the account did not respond to Sunday Independent questions, and this newspaper was unable to confirm whether the Twitter account owner was in fact behind the fake tan article. The Twitter account’s profile claimed “Acosta-Cortez” was “a cat mom”.

A controversial “alt-right glossary” article published by The Irish Times in 2017 described how people described as “blue hair” were regarded by people on the alt-right as being “an aggressive, unpleasant feminist with brightly coloured hair, usually depicted as being overweight”.

It also said that a “cat lady” was “an older, less aggressive version of a blue hair”.