Irish Times admits it fell victim to ‘deliberate and coordinated deception’ in racist fake tan AI article hoax

The Irish Times has admitted it fell victim to a “deliberate and coordinated deception,” apologising to readers for publishing what it believes was a part AI generated opinion article.

The 164-year-old newspaper, respected throughout its history as the ‘paper of record’ has admitted it was duped by a “hoax,” after it last week published an online opinion piece, with the headline ‘Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic.’

The article, published on Thursday, suggested wearing fake tan is racist.

But shortly after it went online, public concern emerged there was a belief the article had been generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic has today published an apology and explanation to readers.

“As in any 24/7 news operation, some days we do better than others. But last Thursday we got it badly wrong,” it said.

Mr Mac Cormaic was installed as editor seven months ago after a lengthy journalistic career with the newspaper.

He said the Irish Times utilises its opinion section to platform “thought provoking columns that inform, stimulate and lend a fresh perspective.”

The newspaper has “principles”, Mr Mac Cormac added, that included being “respectful of divergent views,” and “always” being “attentive to the needs of minorities.”

The editor explained that someone “purporting to be a young immigrant woman in Ireland,” had contacted the newspaper making an “argument that has been aired in other countries but related it to the Irish context.”

He further explained that this “author” had been in touch with the editorial desk over several days “taking suggestions for edits on board, offering personal anecdotes and supplying links to relevant research,” further underlying how detailed this alleged subterfuge had been.

The newspaper had, Mr Mac Cormaic added, “taken in good faith” the word of the “author,” publishing the article online on Thursday morning.

Less than 24 hours later, the newspaper became aware the column “may not have been genuine.”

It acted by removing the piece from its news site and launched a review. This is still ongoing.

“It now appears that the article and the accompanying byline photo may have been produced, at least in part, using generative AI technology,” the editor said.

“It was a hoax: the person we were corresponding with was not who they claimed to be. We had fallen for a deliberate and coordinated deception.”

The newspaper was not, he added, taking the issue “lightly.”

The company realised this was a “breach of the trust between the Irish Times and its readers,” he said, adding, “we are genuinely sorry.”

The Irish Times has now “highlighted a gap in our pre-publication procedures,” the editor said.

This was something that would now be “more robust,” as a result.

Importantly, this incident has highlighted, “one of the challenges raised by generative AI for news organisations,” Mr Mac Cormaic said.

“We, like others, will learn and adapt.”

The newspaper vowed to keep making “space” for new writers, including those from under-represented communities and it would ensure “high quality journalism,” expected by readers.

The piece was published under the byline Adriana Acosta-Cortez, described as “a 29-year-old healthcare administrator living in north Dublin.”

She described ‘herself’ as ‘Latinx’.

In the piece, it was suggested that when an Irish woman wears fake tan, “she is wearing a costume that allows her to experience a fleeting taste of a more exotic identity, with none of the obstacles people of colour face.”

“By artificially darkening skin, fake tanning culture inadvertently perpetuates the fetishisation of high melanin content, without acknowledging the struggles faced by those who naturally possess it.”

The piece prompted a strong online debate and reaction, and was picked up by other media outlets.