Irish ticket scoops €175m Lotto jackpot

An Irish ticket scooped last night’s €175m EuroMillions jackpot, setting a new record for a Lotto win here.

Last night, an Irish National Lottery spokesperson urged the winner – or winners in the case of a syndicate – to keep the ticket safe “at all costs”.

The lottery’s website crashed for a short time yesterday as news of the win filtered out and players rushed to check and see if their numbers had come up.

The winning numbers were: 1, 8, 18, 19, 39 and lucky stars 7 and 9.

The jackpot eclipses the €115m won by Limerick woman Dolores McNamara in July 2005.

Irish players have won the jackpot in the game 14 times since the EuroMillions was launched in Ireland in 2004.

National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe described the latest win as “truly life-changing”.

“We will not be in a position to reveal the winning location for a couple of days at least,” she said.

"There's a lot of work to be done like prepping the winning shop and because this is such a huge amount of money it'll bring massive media attention," Ms Donohoe said.

She said the winner will now be faced with a lot of responsibility.

"If you're the holder of this golden ticket, it's so important to keep it safe at all costs.

"Sign the back of it and contact us as soon as possible because your life as of now has changed forever."

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin also had advice for the lucky EuroMillions player.

"It's a record win for the National Lottery, we are thrilled.

"We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process," he said.

"Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can."

He said it has been an incredibly lucky period for players in Ireland.

In January a Northern Ireland couple won €127m in the EuroMillions.

"The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air," Mr Griffin said.

Earlier this month saw an 84-year-old farmer from Donegal scoop €500,000 in the EuroMillions.

Charlie Meehan had to wake his wife after he checked his Lotto numbers to tell her the good news.

Irish Independent