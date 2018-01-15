Irish teenager (19) killed in quad-bike accident on holiday in Lanzarote

AN IRISH teenager has died after a tragic accident while holidaying in Lanzarote.

AN IRISH teenager has died after a tragic accident while holidaying in Lanzarote.

Stephen O'Gara (19) from Augherine, Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon died after his quad bike was in collision with a car in the early hours of Saturday.

The young man, who was an apprentice carpenter, had been holidaying in the region with his mother Maureen and grandmother. Local TD John O'Mahony, who knows the family, described it as a "terrible tragedy".

"He was a young lad just starting out in life. A few of the family were away on holidays and for this to happen is such a shock," he said. He said the local community had been left stunned by the death of the young man.

"In a small community something like this affects an awful lot of people. When it happens abroad it is even harder because the community is not able to offer the same support to the family," he added. Relatives have now travelled to Lanzorote to be with Stephen's mother while she makes arrangements to bring his body home.

Tributes have been paid to the teenager on social media. The teenager was very popular in the local town as was his family. His mother Maureen runs the well known catering company Gairdín Bia.

Stephen was a former student of St Nathy's College and he was remembered as mass services locally yesterday.

Councillor Michael Creaton (FG) said neighbours in the area are "in shock".

"I know his grandparents and all the family, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time." A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of this case and providing consular assistance to the family."

Online Editors