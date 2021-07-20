Irish team’s study of Indonesian bird reveals evolution can happen faster than had been thought

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have uncovered evidence which suggests that evolution can occur much faster than previously believed.

The team of zoologists studied a species of bird in southeast Asia called Sulawesi babblers and believe their findings are “shining fresh light on the connections between animal behaviour, geology, and evolution”.

The team from TCD’s School of Natural Sciences, sequenced DNA and took measurements and song recordings from Sulawesi Babblers, which despite what their name implies, are actually “shy” birds that live in the undergrowth on Indonesian islands.

The new study shows that their DNA, body size and song have all changed in what is a very brief period of time from an evolutionary perspective.

“In the short time these islands have been isolated, the babbler subspecies have evolved to vary genetically from each other by as much as a third as they do from more distantly related bird species that separated millions of years ago,” according to the research team lead by PHD candidate Fionn Ó Marcaigh.

He said: “Everyone has heard of Darwin’s finches evolving completely different bill shapes on the Galápagos islands. The Galápagos are isolated out in the Pacific, so the birds there have had millions of years to evolve separately. But sometimes evolution can occur on much smaller scales of time and space and can be harder to detect just by looking at the animals in question.

“Unlike the Galápagos, the islands we looked at are just 20km or less from the mainland. The more we study biodiversity, the more we realise is out there, as species and islands that have never been examined closely can turn out to be full of surprises.”

Their findings have been published in Zoologischer Anzeiger: A Journal of Comparative Zoology.



