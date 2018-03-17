Irish teacher (20s) dies following accident in Dubai
A young Donegal teacher has died following a tragic accident in Dubai.
The young teacher, who was in his late 20s, fell from a balcony.
The man's family have been made aware of the tragedy.
The Irish embassy in Dubai is now liaising with the family and arrangements are being made to fly his remains home.
A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy has been launched by local police.
His name has not yet been officially released.
