Irish success story Stripe to the rescue as Toy Show donations overwhelm RTÉ

Irish success story Stripe founders jumped to the rescue last night as floods of donations for the Late Late Toy Show overwhelmed RTÉ’s systems.

Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison tweeted last night that the company had increased the capacity of RTÉ’s systems ability to receive funds five times the original amount, as donations from the public had began to overwhelm.

It is understood that a large number of requests of people attempting to donate had triggered rate limits, but Stripe were able to increase capacity within minutes.

In a statement to Independent.ie, RTÉ said: “In the first 20 minutes, the huge number of people trying to donate at the same time did cause a very temporary issue with the payments, but Stripe were absolutely brilliant in getting that sorted very quickly.”

The Toy Show appeal raised over €5m for a range of children’s charities last night.

“RTE The Stripe team just 5x'd the capacity for the RTE Toy Show Appeal. We aren't seeing any issues right now,” tweeted Mr Collison.

He then said that the co-founders themselves will make a donation.

“By the way, John and I will personally donate €100,000 to the appeal, too,” he added.

Stripe’s software, which competes with Square and Paypal, is used by businesses to accept payments. According to its website, Stripe’s customers include Amazon.com, Salesforce.com, Lyft and Instacart.

Online Editors