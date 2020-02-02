'Irish stars still fear coming out' - Noel Cunningham questions whether Ireland is as open and tolerant as we believe
Noel Cunningham questions whether Ireland is as open and tolerant a nation as we are led to believe.
Speaking as he was named Donegal Person of the Year, the media personality, hotelier and author said he still meets well-known sports stars and personalities who are afraid to be honest about their sexuality.
"It's not that I want to go on a crusade or ask people to come out and open their heart and tell people they are gay because - even in Ireland today - for some it is impossible. It is not worth the hassle and abuse."
Mr Cunnigham said he had to look at the lack of tolerance in the "cold light of day, knowing the situation".
"Being someone who is involved in all sorts of societal aspects of life, socially, workwise and other, I meet sports stars, I meet people who are well-known and I know instinctively that some of them are gay, some of them will hint at it or that they are trying to somehow square the fact that they don't want to be an object of [derision] and yet they are living this lie - like we did in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s."
Back then, he said, "we came home and were asked 'do you have a girl with you?' And you brought girls home just to bloody cover up".
Mr Cunnigham, who is also general manager of the Harvey's Point Hotel on Lough Eske, said: "You sense I am talking to a guy who is gay... you just instinctively know."
The Donegal man has called on Ireland to be mindful of throw-away comments and ingrained prejudices.
This weekend he joins past recipients of the award including Moya Doherty. He will be officially recognised at a black-tie event at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin on March 14.
Sunday Independent