Noel Cunningham questions whether Ireland is as open and tolerant a nation as we are led to believe.

Noel Cunningham questions whether Ireland is as open and tolerant a nation as we are led to believe.

'Irish stars still fear coming out' - Noel Cunningham questions whether Ireland is as open and tolerant as we believe

Speaking as he was named Donegal Person of the Year, the media personality, hotelier and author said he still meets well-known sports stars and personalities who are afraid to be honest about their sexuality.

"It's not that I want to go on a crusade or ask people to come out and open their heart and tell people they are gay because - even in Ireland today - for some it is impossible. It is not worth the hassle and abuse."

Mr Cunnigham said he had to look at the lack of tolerance in the "cold light of day, knowing the situation".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In